Bhubaneswar: A 26-year-old woman was found hanging inside a temple under mysterious circumstances in Odisha’s Balasore district today.

The deceased has been identified as Sushree Sangeeta, the youngest daughter of Govind Chandra Mallick of Bahanaga area in Balasore.

Sushree Sangeeta was found hanging in a closed room on the premises of Laxminarayan temple, located close to the National Highway (NH)-16, at Patharapentha panchayat under Bahanaga block.

As per reports, Sushree Sangeeta left home on her scooter for a nearby market to buy vegetables and grocery items in the morning.

However, she did not return home till the noon. Sushree Sangeeta’s family launched a frantic search after they failed to contact her over phone.

The 26-year-old’s family found her scooter parked in front of the Laxminarayan temple. They, later, found her hanging from a ceiling fan in a closed room on the temple precincts, reports said.

On being informed, a team of Soro police reached the spot and launched a probe into the incident.

Sushree Sangeeta’s family, meanwhile, alleged that she might have been killed by some people, who hanged the body on the temple premises to give the incident a suicide angle.