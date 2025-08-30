Bhubaneswar: A woman was allegedly gangraped by five men in a car in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district yesterday.

The incident took place in Udala area of Mayurbhanj. The police have detained two persons and launched a probe into the incident.

As per reports, the woman, a resident of Bangriposi area of Mayurbhanj, came in contact with a youth during a local festival some days ago.

The youth reportedly promised to arrange a job for the woman. He along with one of his friends picked the woman in a car from her village yesterday.

Three more youths joined them while they were travelling on Udala-Balasore state highway.

They allegedly stopped the car at a secluded place on the highway and took turns to rape the woman. The victim, somehow, managed to escape her tormentors and reach her native place.

The woman’s family lodged a complaint in this regard with police. The cops have launched a manhunt to nab the remaining three accused along with the driver of the car.