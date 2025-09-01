Banki/Cuttack: A festive ritual ended on a tragic note after a woman reportedly drowned and went missing in the Mahanadi in Odisha's Cuttack district today.

The incident occured at Banki's Damapada early in the morning. The woman, identified as Pinky Swain, drowned in the swollen river while taking a bath in the wee hours.

As per reports, Pinky, along with a few other women had gone to Ratagada ghat of the Mahanadi for idol immersion after 'Khudurukuni Osa' (an annual festival observed by unmarried girls and women during the the Bhadra month for well-being of their brothers and family). They were bathing along the banks after the 'visarjan' when Pinky suddenly slipped and fell into the river. Women who had accompanied her raised a hue and cry and alerted locals. Villagers along with Pinky's family arrived at the spot and tried to trace her but to no avail.

On getting information, Damapada fire services arrived and started search operations but the woman was untraceable till reports last came in. It is feared that she was swept away by the strong currents. Meanwhile, locals alleged that the search by the fire team was superficial and skilled diving was required to locate the woman.

"We rushed to the ghat on getting the news at around 4.30 am and tried to trace the missing woman. Her father in-law who accompanied us, alerted fire services. But the rescue team is only scanning the surface of the river. The water level has risen considerably following heavy rainfall. They should engage a skilled diver for an underwater search operation," a local said.

Official sources said the search is still ongoing. A pall of gloom descended on the village as news of the tragic incident spread.