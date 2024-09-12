Bhubaneswar: The quarrel between a woman and a former Sarpanch on the premises of a block office in Odisha’s Bhadrak district has become the talk of the town.

The woman allegedly hit the former Sarpanch with shoes during the quarrel. The incident took place on the premises of Basudevpur block office in Bhadrak. A video of the incident went viral on social media.

An argument ensued between Sabita Nayak of Jagannathprasad panchayat and Prafulla Biswal, the former Sarpanch of Balimeda panchayat, at the block office over some issues.

Sabita reportedly hit Prafulla with shoes while the latter kicked the former repeatedly.

However, a few employees of the block office interfered into the quarrel and tried to pacify the duo.

The woman as well as the former Sarpanch have lodged written complaints against each other with Basudevpur police.

After receiving plaints from both sides, the cops have launched a probe in the incident.