Bhubaneswar: A woman junior engineer (JE) was found hanging in her rented accommodation under mysterious circumstances in Odisha’s Balasore district today.

The deceased has been identified as Monalisa Hembram (26). She was working as a JE in Bhograi block of Balasore district.

Monalisa had attended a meeting at the block office before returning to her rented house at Dehurda yesterday evening.

However, her room was found locked from inside today morning. Suspecting something unpleasant, the locals peeped through the window and found the JE hanging from the ceiling fan with the help of a dupatta.

On being informed, the Bhograi police reached the spot and seized the body before launching a probe into the incident. The cops also informed the incident to the deceased JE’s family member.

The landlord of Monalisa’s rented house, meanwhile, revealed that a man named Priyaranjan Kisku was staying with the deceased JE for last six months. The man used to identify himself as the sibling of the woman JE. However, the landlord did not have any identity proof of the man.

The man reportedly reached the deceased JE’s rented accommodation today morning but he left the place hurriedly after he was asked by the landlord to inform the incident to police.