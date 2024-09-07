Bhubaneswar: A woman reportedly jumped off a flyover in the Odisha capital here in an apparent attempt to end her life today.

The woman, identified as Bighneswari Tripathy, reportedly jumped off a flyover at Vani Vihar Square in the city here at around 9.30 pm.

The woman jumped off the flyover of National Highway (NH)-16 by leaving behind her scooter at the spot.

On being informed, the police reached the spot and rescued the woman before rushing her to the Capital Hospital in a critical condition.

Detailed report awaited.