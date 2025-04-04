Rayagada: In a unique and emotional gesture, a woman in Odisha has found a way to keep her late husband's presence alive in their home through a life-like silicone statue.

Sagarika Roy from Muniguda in Royagada district commissioned the statue after her husband, Samir Roy, a rural medical practitioner, passed away in October 2023 following a fatal head injury in an accident. He was 48.

To cope with the sudden loss, Sagarika turned to an unusual yet deeply personal tribute. She had a silicone statue of Samir made, which now sits in their drawing room in a posture that mirrors how he used to relax after work. The statue, seated on the sofa, brings a sense of comfort to Sagarika and their two children.

“I didn’t want to feel his absence. The statue helps fill the void,” Sagarika said.

Originally from West Bengal, Samir was known for treating patients in nearby villages, earning the love and respect of many. After his demise, Sagarika took charge of the family’s future. She now runs a medicine store to support her 19-year-old son Soroj and 17-year-old daughter Ankita.