Bhubaneswar: A married woman was killed and two of her family members were critically injured after they were attacked with a knife by a miscreant in Odisha’s Bhadrak district today.

The incident took place at Deopada village under Bhandaripokhari police limits in Bhadrak.

The deceased has been identified as Jhunulata Sahu, wife of Santosh Sahu.

Jhunulata’s mother-in-law Kanaklata Sahu and sister-in-law Sasmita Sahu (Santosh’s younger brother’s wife) sustained critical injuries in the attack.

The miscreant barged into Santosh’s house in the evening and attacked the three women with knife in the evening. Jhunulata died on the spot.

Santosh, a shopkeeper, claimed that a local youth named Jada, who was earlier working at his shop, carried out the attack.

“I was in my shop in the evening. My wife called me over phone and informed me that Jada had entered into our house and tried to frighten her and other members of our family with a knife. I rushed back home and found that my wife had been killed and my mother and sister-in-law were critically injured in the attack,” said Santosh.

The two critically injured women were immediately rushed to Bhadrak District Headquarters Hospital (DHH). They were later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack after their condition deteriorated.

On being informed, the police reached the spot and launched a probe into the incident.