Baripada: In a tragic mishap, a woman died while four others sustained injuries after a truck reportedly rammed into seven shops in Bangiriposi in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district on Monday.

The deceased woman was identified as Sasmita Mohanta. Of the injured victims, one of them, also a woman identified as Janhabi Mohapatra, has been referred to SCB Medical College and Hospital in a critical state. Rest of three injured persons - who were identified as Krishna Mohapatra, Priyanka Mohapatra and Saroj Dandapat - sustained minor injuries and are completely stable.

The incident occured at Bombay Chhak within Jharpokharia police limits at around 10.30 pm when all shops had shut down. As per reports, the driver was driving rashly. Unable to slow down the vehicle while negotiating a speed breaker, he lost control and crashed the truck into the fruit stalls on the roadside. The collision was so severe that a woman died under the impact. Few other people present there also sustained injuries, one of them being critically wounded.

Police on getting information, reached the spot immediately. Locals too gathered at the spot to rescue the victims. All of them were taken to PRMMCH Baripada on priority basis. However, Samita succumbed during treatment. The other woman Jahnabi was referred to SCB MCH as she had sustained serious head injuries

While the truck was seized, the accused driver managed to flee. Official sources informed that the truck was from Balasore bearing registration number OD 01 AD 2469. A case has been registered and efforts are on to nab the absconding driver.

Meanwhile, tension prevailed in the area as affected families demanded immediate action against the driver and compensation for the loss.