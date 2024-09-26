Bhubaneswar: A woman allegedly killed her father-in-law after he came to know about her illicit affair in Odisha’s Cuttack district.

The incident took place at Chakragarh Mahula Sahi under Jodum police limits in Cuttack.

The deceased has been identified as Panu Behera of the village. Panu’s daughter Sukanti Behera has lodged a complaint in this regard with the police.

As per the complaint, Panu’s son works as a driver and stays away from home most of the time. Taking advantage of the situation, Panu’s daughter-in-law allegedly developed an illicit affair with one Jitu Rout of the village.

Panu’s daughter-in-law allegedly threatened to kill him after he came to know about her illicit affair, said the complainant in her complaint.

Panu was found dead in their house under mysterious circumstances today morning.

Panu’s daughter has lodged an FIR against his daughter-in-law and two others including Jitu Rout in connection with the incident.

The police seized the body and sent it for postmortem. Jodum police IIC Abhay Behera visited the spot and launched a probe into the incident.

A scientific team was also pressed into service to find out clues to the incident.

“We are waiting for the postmortem report to ascertain the exact cause behind Panu’s death,” said Athagarh Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Rabindra Mallick.