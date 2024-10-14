Bhubaneswar: The state government has deputed a senior IPS officer to Delhi to coordinate with the local police probing the alleged rape of a woman from Odisha in the national capital on the intervening night of October 10 and 11.

Taking the incident seriously, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has asked Inspector General of Police (CAW & CW) S. Shyni to visit Delhi and coordinate with the local police in their investigation into the rape case.

As per the direction of the Chief Minister, the IGP will meet the victim and take stock of her health condition.

The Chief Minister has also directed the Odisha Police to extend all possible help to Delhi police to expedite the probe into the rape case.

Earlier, Director General of Police (DGP) YB Khurania had talked to Delhi Police Commissioner in connection with the case.

Notably, the 34-year-old victim, a nursing graduate from Odisha, was allegedly raped by unknown miscreants who later dumped the her in a semi-conscious state in Sarai Kale Khan area of Delhi on the intervening night of October 10 and 11.

The victim was later rescued by the police team who took her to the AIIMS Trauma Centre where she is currently undergoing treatment.

Delhi Police have reportedly registered a case against unknown miscreants under sections 70(1) [gang rape] and 115(2) [voluntarily causing hurt] of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The Delhi police sources stated that Multiple teams have been formed to apprehend the alleged culprits involved in the brutal incident.