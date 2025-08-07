Jagatsinghpur: Odisha's Jagatsinghpur district reported yet another case of sexual violence after a woman was allegedly raped while grazing goats on Wednesday evening.

The survivor, who was also physically assaulted and sustained major injuries, is currently undergoing treatment at Raghunathpur community health centre (CHC).

As per preliminary reports, the woman had gone to graze goats and was raped while returning home.

She was allegedly abducted by a miscreant who took her into an isolated spot in the forest and then raped her. He also assaulted her physically before fleeing the spot. The bleeding survivor somehow managed to force her way to her village but collapsed midway. Villagers and locals nearby rushed to her rescue and immediately shifted her to the CHC. Family members later filed a police complaint after which an inquiry has been initiated.

The incident has questioned the efficacy of the police administration as repeated cases of sexual abuse of women continue to be reported from the district with alarming lapses in the security infrastructure.

Last month, two shocking rape cases from Jagatsinghpur had grabbed headlines, sparking outrage among people. In Kujang block, a 15 year-old girl was allegedly gangraped repeatedly over a year by two elderly brothers. The incident came to light after she was found six-months pregnant. The accuse siblings, both in their sixties, worked as cook and pujari in the village mutt (monastery). They were arrested soonafter.

Two days prior to that, another 18 year-old Dalit girl was gangraped by two youths in a farmland while returning from a friend's birthday party at Chandgarh Majurai village within Jagatsinghpur police limits.