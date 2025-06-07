Cuttack: In a shocking medical negligence incident, a woman’s rectum was allegedly cut during an abortion procedure at a private hospital in Cuttack. A formal complaint has been filed at the Mangalabag Police Station.

The victim, Diptimayee Barik from Mahanga, was admitted to Janani Hospital in Ranihat on May 2 for an abortion. During the procedure, the attending doctor allegedly made a grave error and mistakenly cut three centimeters of her rectum.

Recounting her harrowing experience, Diptimayee said she was first administered IV fluids upon admission. Doctors then took her to the operation theatre, claiming they needed to examine her abdominal area. She underwent surgery but continued to experience severe pain and remained hospitalised at Janani until May 9.

As her condition worsened, Diptimayee’s brother shifted her to KIMS Hospital in Bhubaneswar. However, the patient and her family were unable to provide any medical history, as the concerned doctor at Janani Hospital allegedly did not share any relevant details despite repeated calls.

It was only after medical investigations at KIMS that the doctors discovered a portion of her rectum had been severed.

Diptimayee’s husband said, “Dr. Sushri Jagdeb performed the abortion at Janani Hospital. She cut Diptimayee’s rectum by mistake, and neither my wife nor our family was informed about it.”

He further stated when her condition deteriorated on May 3, he had her readmitted to Janani Hospital early on May 4. Another surgery was conducted on May 6, but again, the family was not informed. “The doctor merely said they were going to ‘throw light’ on her in the OT for further examination,” he added.

Following the complaint lodged against Dr. Sushri Jagdeb and four others, Assistant Commissioner of Police GR Chakraborty confirmed a case has been registered and an investigation is underway.

The Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO), Cuttack, has been requested to initiate a separate inquiry.

Sources at the CDMO’s office stated a special investigation team comprising a gynecology specialist and a surgical expert has been formed.

The Cuttack District Collector has also been informed. Meanwhile, Commissionerate Police have already questioned the doctors involved and recorded Diptimayee’s statement.