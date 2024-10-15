Bhubaneswar: Taking suo motu cognizance of rape of an Odia woman in Delhi, Odisha Women Commission sought action against culprits involved in the heinous crime.

Odisha State Commission for Women (OSCW) wrote to National Commission for Women (NCW) and Delhi Commission (DCW) for Women requesting for ground-level investigation into the rape case.

"This is a shameful incident. We have approached the national women's commission and Delhi women's commission to take action against accused persons following a proper investigation. We have requested the women's statutory bodies to submit the probe report within 15 days. As the incident occurred in Delhi, the National Commission and Delhi Commission have a pivotal role to play in conducting the probe. I am personally looking into the matter for justice for the victim," said OSCW Chairperson Minati Behera.

According to reports, a nursing graduate woman from Odisha, 34, was raped by unknown miscreants in Delhi last week. The accused persons dumped the victim in a semi-conscious state following rape. The incident took place at Sarai Kale Khan area on the intervening night of October 10 and 11.

The Delhi police rescued the victim and admitted her to the AIIMS Trauma Care unit where she is currently under treatment.

A case has been registered under sections 70(1) [gang rape] and 115(2) [voluntarily causing hurt] of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The Delhi police launched a manhunt to nab the accused persons.

Taking the matter seriously, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi directed Inspector General of Police (CAW & CW) S. Shyni to visit Delhi and coordinate with the local police in their investigation into the rape case.

The CM has also directed the Odisha Police to extend all possible help to Delhi police to expedite the probe into the rape case.

Earlier, Director General of Police (DGP) YB Khurania had talked to Delhi Police Commissioner in connection with the case.