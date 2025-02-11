Bhubaneswar: Following a decision of Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today, women in the State will receive ₹12,000 for giving birth to a girl child. Whereas women who deliver a boy child will receive ₹10,000.

Official sources at the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) stated the move comes on the basis of a decision of the Chief Minister to co-brand the Pradhan Mantri Matru Bandana Yojana along with the Mamata Yojana in the State.

The recent decision on the financial assistance to women, who achieve new motherhood, will be applicable for up to two children. However, this condition is not applicable to women from the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs), the CMO official sources added.

Anganwadi workers assisting in the registration of expectant mothers and doing follow-ups after delivery will receive ₹250 instead of present ₹200. The Anganwadi assistants will get ₹150 instead of ₹50.

The official sources added ₹511 Crore will be spent in the next financial year for the co-branding of the two schemes. The Center will provide ₹115.97 Crore whereas Odisha will contribute ₹395.75 Crore.

The official sources highlighted this will move will benefit around 4.5 lakh expectant mothers and women who achieve new motherhood.