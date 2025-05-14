Bhubaneswar: The women’s hockey team of Odisha has won the gold medal at the Khelo India Youth Games 2025.

Odisha women’s hockey team defeated Jharkhand team in the final to clinch the gold medal. The Odisha team defeated the Jharkhand team 3-1 in the shootout.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has congratulated the Odisha women’s hockey team for its success at the Khelo India Youth Games.

“Congratulation to the women’s hockey team of Odisha for clinching the gold medal at the Khelo India Youth Games-2025. Members of the team have made the state proud with their achievement,” said the Chief Minister in a Twitter (X) post.