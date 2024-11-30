Bhubaneswar: After restrictions imposed by the West Bengal Government over the supply of potatoes to other states, Odisha Government decided not to procure potatoes anymore from the neighbouring state.

"We won't procure potatoes from West Bengal. Odisha government will keep it if they send from their side, but we will not ask for it anymore," said Odisha Supplies Minister Krushna Chandra Patra today.

Denying potato crisis report, he said,"There is no scarcity in potato stock in the state. The potatoes are being procured from Uttar Pradesh at cost of Rs 22 per kg excluding transport charge of Rs 4. West Bengal is not the only potato-producing state. There are other states who will send potatoes to Odisha. We have approached Punjab government for potatoes."

He also denied potato price rise report after ban on potato supply in West Bengal.

"The price of potatoes has not increased. Action will be taken against the trader if potatoes will be sold at high rate in markets," he said.

He targeted former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik over a halt in potato transport from West Bengal.