Bhubaneswar: The World Skill Centre (WSC) in the Odisha capital here has launched a new programme in ‘Precision Engineering’ from the current academic year.
The programme has been launched in the School of Engineering at the WSC. This unique one-year programme requires candidates to have completed either a 2-year ITI course or 3-year diploma in any Polytechnic of the state.
The World Skill Centre has been set up at Mancheswar Industrial Estate in the capital city here under the Odisha Skill Development Authority and Department of Skill Development and Technical Education.
The application process for the enrollment of eligible students to seven subjects in the School of Engineering and School of Services is underway. Last date for applications to advanced courses under School of Engineering is August 30 and for School of Services is September 10.
Interested candidates can contact toll free number 1800 266 6002 to know details. The students can can apply for enrollment through the World Skill Centre website www.worldskillcenter.org.