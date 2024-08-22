Bhubaneswar: The World Skill Centre (WSC) in the Odisha capital here has launched a new programme in ‘Precision Engineering’ from the current academic year.

The programme has been launched in the School of Engineering at the WSC. This unique one-year programme requires candidates to have completed either a 2-year ITI course or 3-year diploma in any Polytechnic of the state.

"Precision engineering is a cutting-edge subject. There are attractive employment opportunities at the national and international levels for professionals trained in this field. Keeping this in mind, this new course is being implemented at the World Skill Center for the youth of Odisha from the 2024-25 Academic Year. Various new and state-of-the-art labs are being set up for this course," said Rashmita Panda, CEO of Odisha Skill Development Authority and World Skill Centre.

'Precision Engineering' course has been newly introduced along with five other subjects under the School of Engineering at World Skill Center. With this, students can prepare themselves for the modern industrial world by training in various finer aspects of engineering including engineering drawing and inspection techniques, CNC turning, CNC milling, 3D CAD/CAM applications, multi-axis programming and machining, CNC sheet metal fabrication and grinding.

Post training in ‘Precision Engineering’, students can avail jobs in various national and global organizations dealing with the rapidly growing needs of manufacturing, healthcare, aerospace, automotive, electronics, and many more.

At the World Skill Center, emphasis is given on more practical or hands-on training along with the theory classes. Every subject taught at WSC is aptly supported by state-of-the-art and industrially ready laboratories. Apart from academic and vocational training, candidates are also given 'Life Skills' training in communication skills, professional development, design thinking, entrepreneurship development, sports and wellness.

Various Advanced Diploma Training Courses are being conducted at the World Skill Center with guidance of the Institute of Technical Education, Singapore (ITEES). Every year 'Student Exchange' and 'Student Internship' programmes are organized in Singapore to provide international education and training experience to the meritorious students of WSC.

The World Skill Centre has been set up at Mancheswar Industrial Estate in the capital city here under the Odisha Skill Development Authority and Department of Skill Development and Technical Education.

The application process for the enrollment of eligible students to seven subjects in the School of Engineering and School of Services is underway. Last date for applications to advanced courses under School of Engineering is August 30 and for School of Services is September 10.

Interested candidates can contact toll free number 1800 266 6002 to know details. The students can can apply for enrollment through the World Skill Centre website www.worldskillcenter.org.