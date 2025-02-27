Bhubaneswar: A 45-year old X-ray technician reportedly died by suicide by hanging himself in Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday evening. The deceased was identified as Prabhat Mohanty. He was found hanging in the X-ray room of the hospital around 7 pm.

Hospital staff tried to rescue him and rushed him to the casualty ward but doctors declared him dead on arrival.

A case of un-natural death has been registered with Capital Police. The exact reason behind the death is still not established and investigation is underway.

Further details are awaited.