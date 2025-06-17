Bhubaneswar: Odisha Yatri App, a flagship mobility initiative by Odisha Government, will soon expand its services to include ambulance facilities, announced Commerce & Transport Minister Bibhuti Bhushan Jena today.

"Following the successful integration of autorickshaw and taxi services, Odisha Yatri App will provide ambulance services both the government and private on its platform. People can avail the services online. The Commerce & Transport Department will initiate the process shortly," he said.

The Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) will operate the ambulance services, while the Transport Department will oversee their maintenance.

The state government had launched Odisha Yatri App last year. Powered by the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), the app offers non-AC and AC minicab, sedan and XL cab services, inter-city rides, rentals, and instant ride services at affordable costs.