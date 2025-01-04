Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today launched ‘Odisha Yatri’, the state’s own ride booking app.

The Chief Minister launched the mobility app during the state-level celebration of National Road Safety Month-2025 in the capital city here.

The initiative aims at providing safe, affordable and convenient cab/auto rides to the people of Odisha, said the Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) in a Twitter (X) post.

Odisha Yatri will introduce services such as Non-AC and AC mini cabs, sedans, XL cabs, and will soon expand to offer inter-city rides, rentals, and scheduled services. The app will also accommodate special needs like disability-friendly vehicles, pet-friendly trips, and extra luggage, making it inclusive for all.

This integrated mobility platform will empower the drivers while providing a seamless and convenient travel experience for passengers across Odisha.

Odisha Yatri, modelled on principles of transparency and community-driven innovation, is set to revolutionize urban transport with extended last-mile connectivity. Powered by an open network for digital commerce, it will operate on a subscription model for drivers, ensuring they keep 100 per cent of their ride earnings, said the state government in a statement.

Through forward-looking policies that prioritize sustainable development, Odisha Yatri will enhance the livelihoods of thousands of drivers while offering citizens affordable, eco-friendly transport solutions. One of the primary objectives of Odisha Yatri is to create a balanced ecosystem where “Drivers can earn more while customers pay less”.

Odisha Yatri to operate on a Zero Commission Model, eliminating middlemen and ensuring a no-commission basis for all transactions. This structure guarantees direct payment to drivers, enhancing transparency and significantly increasing earnings for them.

For customers, the platform is to offer affordable pricing, providing fair and transparent rates. Additionally, Odisha Yatri is to promote integrated mobility by uniting various transportation options on a single, user-friendly platform. Safety is also a top priority; the initiative collaborates with local police and transport departments to provide superior safety measures, ensuring a secure travel experience for all users.