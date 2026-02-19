Bhubaneswar: Odisha Yatri, the Government of Odisha’s people-first mobility platform, continues to expand its footprint with a strong emphasis on citizen safety, digital innovation, and driver empowerment.

In a major step towards enhancing public safety, Odisha Yatri is evolving into a comprehensive safety platform equipped with advanced emergency response features. The upgraded system will enable direct SOS connectivity with Police, emergency triggers without opening the application, live location sharing, and instant alerts to designated emergency contacts. These technology-enabled interventions aim to ensure that safety is accessible to citizens anytime and anywhere across the State, reinforcing the platform’s commitment beyond mobility services.

Alongside strengthening safety infrastructure, Odisha Yatri has facilitated ₹10 Crore+ in cumulative driver earnings under its Zero Commission model. Operating on a Zero Commission framework, the platform allows drivers to retain 100% of their ride income. This transparent and equitable approach has significantly enhanced driver livelihoods, strengthened trust, and positioned Odisha Yatri as a fair and government-backed mobility solution.

The FASTicket initiative has further accelerated the digitisation of Ama Bus services, enabling passengers to scan QR codes inside buses, book tickets within seconds, receive instant digital tickets, and avail exclusive discounts. This seamless and cashless system has improved commuter convenience while promoting digital adoption in public transport.

With expansion plans underway in cities such as Sambalpur and Rourkela, Odisha Yatri is steadily moving towards building a unified and integrated mobility ecosystem across the State.

By combining safety integration, Zero Commission empowerment, digital ticketing, and multi-city expansion, Odisha Yatri continues to strengthen its role as Odisha’s trusted mobility and safety platform.