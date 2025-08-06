Jajpur: In a shocking incident, a youth attempted suicide by consuming poison following alleged third-degree custodial torture by police in Balichandrapur in Odisha's Jajpur district.

The victim Rabindra Mallik (28), a resident of Mahipur village in Anaka panchayat, was shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in a critical condition. His condition is still stated to be serious. As per Rabindra's allegations, he was thrashed mercilessly and forced to strip naked by the cops in custody which provoked him to take such a drastic step. His family, on the other hand, accused the police of not even informing them about the incident or before taking him to the hospital. They claimed that the family got to know about Rabindra three days after his hospitalisation.

As per reports, Rabindra had been detained in Balichandrapur police station for interrogation regarding a family dispute.

On August 3, Rabindra's physically disabled father Maheshwar and a neighbour Namita Mallik were allegedly attacked with sword by his cousin Badal. In order to save his father, Rabindra threw hot rice gruel at Badal. Following the ugly fight, Badal went to the police and complained against Rabindra while the latter along with his neighbour Namita filed counter-allegations.

Acting on Badal's complaint, police detained Rabindra for interrogation where he was allegedly beaten up and forced to strip. His family, he claimed, was also not allowed to meet him. Unable to bear the torture, he took the bottle of poison lying in the lockup room and consumed it. Rabindra went on to allege that one of the police personnel had kept the poison bottle there and despite seeing him consume it, none of the cops tried to stop him.

Meanwhile, Balichandrapur police refuted all allegations. IIC Samarjit Nayak said all of Rabindra's claims are untrue and dismissed the custodial torture claims.