Berhampur: In an unusual incident, a youth climbed up a tree to commit suicide on the premises of the MKCG Medical College and Hospital today.

After over two hours of operation, the fire brigade and police personnel rescued the youth and brought him down.

The youth, who hails from Malkangiri district, admitted his son to the MKCG hospital seven days ago. For his son’s treatment, doctors asked the youth to arrange blood from the blood bank. After he was denied blood at the blood bank, the youth got frustrated and decided to end his life.

In addition to the medical complications of his son, the financial strain that the youth was undergoing put him under mental stress.

Finding no other option, the youth climbed up the tree on the hospital premises to commit suicide.

Family members and the fire brigade personnel said the rescued youth is doing well.