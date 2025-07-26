Baripada/Udala: In a shocking incident, a youth sustained critical injuries after being allegedly hacked by his friend in Udala in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district on Friday night.

The victim, identified as Jatindra Patra of Radho village within Udala police limits, was rushed by locals to Kaptipada sub-divisional hospital (SDH). He was later referred to the district headquarters hospital (DHH) where he is currently undergoing treatment. The accused, whose identity is yet to be ascertained, is on the run.

As per reports, the accused youth, a friend of Jatindra, came over to his house in the evening and asked him to come along for a walk. When they reached an isolated spot, he suddenly attacked Jatindra with a sharp weapon and hacked his neck.

Bleeding profusely, Jatindra collapsed on the ground. Hearing his screams, villagers in the neighbourhood rushed to the field. However, the accused had fled the scene by then. Jatindra was immediately taken to the SDH for treatment. However, when his condition did not improve, he was shifted to the DHH.

The motive behind the attack bid is not clear till now. Speaking to mediapersons, family members alleged that the accused was a friend of Jatindra. "He went out with a friend in the evening. We do not know the boy's name but know his father well. We are unaware of any fallout but Jatindra was brutally hacked on the neck," they claimed.

Police, meanwhile, has registered a case and started investigation.