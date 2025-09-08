Balasore: A youth sustained critical injuries after he was reportedly chased and attacked by miscreants in a loot bid in Jaleswar in Odisha's Balasore district on Sunday. The incident took place near NH-60 Jamalpur bypass within Jaleswar police limits late in the night.

The victim, identified as Arun Rout of Banida village, is currently undergoing treatment at the district headquarters hospital.

As per reports, Arun, who used to work in a hotel, was heading home after wrapping up his work when he was attacked. The miscreants first chased him. After catching up, they ruthlessly attacked him with a sharp knife. The assailants then stole his ornaments, mobile phone and cash as Arun collased on the ground and fled the spot.

Locals spotted Arun bleeding profusely and lying on the road. They first rushed him to the nearest hospital. But since his condition was critical, doctors referred him to the district headquarters hospital.

Sources in the DHH said the victim sustained multiple stab injuries on various parts of the body. However, he is stable now.

Police, meanwhile, registered a case and started investigation into the matter. It is still notclear whether the attack was fuelled by a motive to loot or past enmity.

Meanwhile, locals expressed deep resentment over rising crimes on the NH-60 stretch which extends to neighbouring West Bengal. They claimed anti-social elements are thriving in that particular route as a nexus across the border operates with complicity from both ends.