Bhubaneswar: A Youth Congress leader was found dead with a gunshot injury at his residence in the Bhagabati Nagar area of Odisha's Sonepur district late on Tuesday night.

The deceased has been identified as Rajesh Mishra. Preliminary information suggests that he allegedly shot himself in the head using his licensed revolver.

As per reports, family members and neighbours alerted the police after hearing a loud gunshot from the house. A police team reached the spot soon after and recovered the licensed revolver from the scene. Mishra’s body was later sent for post-mortem examination to confirm the exact cause of death.

Cause of death under investigation

It is still uncertain whether Mishra was under any personal stress or if other factors were involved. Investigators are questioning family members, relatives and close associates as part of the probe.

Several Congress leaders and party workers expressed shock and sorrow, and conveyed condolences to the bereaved family.

Police said all possible angles are being examined to establish the truth behind the incident. Further clarity is expected after the post-mortem report and completion of the investigation.