Berhampur: Amid rising cases of self-immolation across the State, another youth is battling for life after he reportedy set himself on fire in Berhampur in Odisha's Ganjam district. The victim, Suraj Sahu, suffered 80 per cent (pc) burn injuries and is critical.

As per reports, Suraj, a resident of Berhampur, poured petrol over himself and set himself ablaze at Methu Chhak which comes under Bada Bazar police limits in Berhampur. Police acted swiftly and rescued him but Suraj had sustained serious burn injuries by then. He was first taken to the special burn ward at MKCG Medical College and Hospital but was later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital when his condition deteriorated.

Berhampur SP and other senior officials visited the spot and later went to the hospital to inquire about the victim's heath condition. The reason behind the boy's drastic step, however, remains unclear. Initial probe revealed that Suraj had posted a cryptic message on social media platform before setting himself on fire. "If something happens to me, no one is responsible," his Instagram update read.

Meanwhile, official sources said police are interrogating his family members to understand the circumstances leading to such a drastic step by the boy. A case has been registered and we have started investigation to uncover events that could have provoked the victim to take such extreme action," they added.