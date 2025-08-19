Jajpur: Chaos unfolded at the district headquarters hospital in Odisha's Jajpur after a man died due to alleged administration of wrong injection on Monday. The deceased, identified as Bharat Das (30) of Bansakantha village under Dharmasala block, had been admitted to the hospital a day before the incident due to suspected poisoning.

He was reportedly recuperating well after treatment but suddenly had a seizure and succumbed. While the exact cause of death is not established yet, family members said he died after receiving what they claimed was a wrong injection.

As per reports, Bharat was rushed to the DHH on Sunday after his family suspected that he had consumed poison. After treatment, doctors said his condition was stable and his discharge was scheduled for Monday. Seeing his condition stabilize, Bharat's parents were hopeful of his recovery. However, his health condition took a tragic turn after a nurse allegedly administered an injection. Bharat started having seizures within minutes after receiving the shot and succumbed shortly afterward, despite all efforts to save him.

Unable to come to terms with his sudden demise, family members accused the hospital staff of having given Bharat a faulty injection leading to his untimely death. Eyewitnesses claimed that Bharat was seen in good health, walking around, talking to people around and even interacting with patients on the morning of the incident.

Following his shocking and sudden death, the grieving family accused the hospital of medical negligence and demanded immediate action against those responsible. Outraged relatives also gheraoed the area, demanding accountability and a detailed investigation into the death.

On the other hand, official sources said the DHH authorities have ordered a probe which will be carried out by a team including professors from SCB Medical College and Hospital.

Security was also beefed up on the DHH premises to prevent the incident from flaring up. No comment from the hospital authorities could be obtained.