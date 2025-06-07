Malkangiri: In a tragic mishap, a youth met a watery grave while two other women had a narrow escape after a country boat capsized during a Kalbaisakhi storm in Balimela reservoir in Odisha's Malkangiri district on Friday.

The accident took place around afternoon near Swabhiman Anchal's Orapadar ghat in the district's Chitrakonda block.

The victim who drowned was identified as Shanka palasi, son of one Sukar Palasi of Bataguda village under Nakamamudi panchayat.

As per reports, the boat tumbled following a sudden gush of heavy wind. Family members shared that Shanka used to work in Orapadar and was returning home in his country boat along with two other women when the tragedy struck. On hearing screams, Orapadar villagers rushed to help them and somehow managed to rescue the two women. However, Shanka remained untraceable.

When he did not return until late, family members launched an extensive search. Fire services and police arrived but could not start search operations in the dark. They initiated efforts again in the morning to trace the missing victim and later retrieved his body.