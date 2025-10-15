Bhubaneswar: Days after a taxi driver reportedly died by suicide, police have recovered the body of another youth in Chadaka area in Bhubaneswar today. The youth was found hanging from a tree in a cashew forest in Daruthenga.

It is still not clear whether it is a case of suicide or murder. His identity has also not been ascertained yet.

The shocking incident comes barely two weeks after a taxi driver ended his life in the same place after being abducted by a group of youths over a job scam.

The deceased Bidyadhar Sahoo (32) - a resident of Aranga village in Khurdha and driver for an online cab service- was found dead near Jujhagada village under Chandaka police limits after going missing for five days. While initially it looked like a murder, subsequent investigation revealed that Sahoo died by suicide after being unable to repay money he had taken from aspirants over fake job promises. Along with his accomplice Jyostna Rani Khuntia - a job consultant - Sahoo had reportedly duped several persons from Gajapati, Balasore, and Jajpur districts to the tune of over Rs 1.5 crore.

Later, four persons had been arrested on charges of abetment to suicide.