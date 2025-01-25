Bhubaneswar: A youth allegedly hacked his paternal uncle and aunt to death over some family disputes in Odisha’s Kalahandi district today.

The deceased has been identified as Budu Bagh and his wife of Karli village under Golamunda police limits in Kalahandi.

According to villagers, the families of Budu Bagh and his elder brother have been engaged in some disputes for last several years.

An argument ensued between Budu and Basant, the son of his elder brother, today morning.

Soon, Basant attacked Budu and his wife with an axe. The couple was hacked to death by Basant on the spot.

On being informed, the police reached the spot and seized the bodies before sending them for postmortem.

The cops have detained Basant for questioning after registering a case in this regard and seized the blood-stained axe from his possession.