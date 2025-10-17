Cuttack: A youth went missing after he reportedly jumped into Mahanadi river from the Mundali barrage in Odisha's Cuttack district today. A youth went missing after he reportedly jumped into Mahanadi river from the Mundali barrage in Odisha's Cuttack district today.

As per preliminary reports, Saktikant had fought with his family and left home on Thursday night. In the morning, he parked his car on the bridge and is believed to have jumped into the river after which he went missing.

Fire personnel, on being alerted, immediately arrived and started rescue operations. Police too reached the spot and informed the boy's family members. Official sources said a suicide letter was recovered from his vehicle. The reason behind such a drastic step is being probed. The car has been seized.

Meanwhile, Saktikant's kin claimed that he knew swimming and had left the house in the night.

Saktikant was untraceable till reports last came in.