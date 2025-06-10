Baripada: A youth was allegedly found brutally murdered and his body discovered thrown near a local market in Udala in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district today.

The deceased was identified as Manik Singh, a resident of Dholagandi village. His severely mutilated body was found lying in the vicinity of a 'haat' (local bazaar) near Upisahi village within Kaptipada police limits.

While the exact motive behind the heinous crime is not established yet, injury marks on his head indicated that Manik had been ruthlessly hacked with a sharp weapon.

Locals spotted the body lying in a pool of blood in the morning and informed police, who immediately arrived at the spot. The body was seized for postmortem and the exact cause of death will be known after the autopsy report arrives, they said, adding that an investigation has been initiated.