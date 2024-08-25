Bhubaneswar: A youth was allegedly hacked to death by a group of miscreants in Odisha’s Khurda district today.

The deceased has been identified as Sheikh Sajid of Mukunda Prasad in Khurda.

A group of miscreants allegedly attacked Sajid with swords near a garage at Mukunda Prasad and fled the spot today morning.

The attackers reportedly chased Sajid for some distance and attacked him brutally on the road in broad daylight.

A few locals rescued Sajid and rushed him to the Khurda Medical College and Hospital in a critical condition. However, he was declared dead on arrival by the doctors.

On being informed, Khurda police reached the spot and launched a probe into the incident.

Sources, meanwhile, claimed that some locals of nearby Podasahi village attacked Sajid over past enmity. However, the police are yet to find out the reason behind the murder and ascertain the identities of the attackers.

The incident had triggered tension in the locality.