Berhampur: A youth was allegedly hacked to death over a group clash in Aska in Odisha's Ganjam district late on Friday night. He was identified as Chandan Bisoi. Bisoi was living in a rented accommodation in Kankarada village.

As per reports, two groups clashed during Ganesh 'visarjan' (immersion) at Seragada village at midnight. One of the parties included the sarpanch while Chandan belonged to the opponent group.

The dispute soon escalated into violence with Bisoi being brutally hacked to death with sharp weapons. The exact reason behind the fallout and murderous attack is still being probed. Sources said a group of around 20-25 youths came in cars and confronted the sarpanch in front of his house. The latter with his supporters retaliated and a bloody scuffle ensued.

The fight snowballed into a full-fledged attack within minutes in which Bisoi was attacked and hacked. The following morning, his blood-stained body was sighted by locals who informed the police. Cops on being alerted reached the spot and seized the body for autopsy.

Villagers shared that the two groups had past enmity and a history of frequent clashes. However, what transpired at midnight leading to the violence is not established yet.

A case has been registered and probe is ongoing. Sharp weapons used in the attack including a knife and iron rod have been seized. Further details will be shared after postmortem, police said.