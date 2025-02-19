Bhubaneswar: A 24-year-old youth allegedly killed his mother after suspecting her of having an illicit relationship with a fellow villager in Odisha’s Balasore district today.

The incident took place at Baghamara village under Nilgiri police station in Balasore.

The deceased has been identified as Kankimani Singh (45). The police have arrested accused Durga Singh and launched a probe into the incident.

Kankimani, a widow, was talking to a villager named Baya in the afternoon. Suspecting her of having an illicit affair with the villager, Durga attacked Kankimani with a wooden plank, locals said.

Kankimani died on the spot as Durga hit her repeatedly with the wooden plank, they added.

On being informed, police reached the spot and seized the body before sending it Nilgiri sub-divisional hospital for postmortem.

Nilgiri Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) also visited the village and talked to a few locals as part of the investigation into the case.