Rourkela: Fearing conviction in a minor rape case committed in 2023, a youth in Odisha’s Sundergarh district killed a young woman, and threw her body parts in different places after chopping up her into pieces.

Jharsuguda SP, Smit Paramar said the accused decided to eliminate the young woman as he had feared his conviction in the rape case in case she would decide to give statement in the court.

The gruesome incident came to light after the accused, Kunu Kisan confessed before the Sundergarh Police of committing the crime during questioning.

Kisan, who was lodged in jail since 2023, was released from the jail three months back after being granted a bail. He was arrested on POCSO charges and court forwarded in 2023.

Kisan, a resident of Lephripada, was in love affair with the murder victim one and half years ago. The young woman, a resident of Dharuadehi area, was residing at her maternal uncle’s house located in Lephripada where she was pursuing her study. Somehow relationship developed between Kisan and the young woman.

Subsequently, the young woman got pregnant which created discontentment among her family and the family of Kisan. The youth convinced the young woman for pregnancy termination and took her to a hospital for abortion. When her health condition got serious following abortion, she was admitted to the Sundargarh Medical College and Hospital where she recovered. The young woman’s mother lodged a rape complaint before the police against Kisan.

As the young woman, who was a minor in 2023, the police framed POCSO charges against Kisan and forwarded him to a court. He was sent to jail since then and was released three months back on bail.

Kisan got to know the young woman was staying at her relative’s house in Jharsuguda. He abducted her on December 7, 2024.

Family members of the young woman said she went missing from her relative’s house in Jharsuguda on December 7 and they lodged a police complaint.

Based on the missing complaint, the Jharsuguda Police initially detained Kisan out of suspicion two days back for questioning. But, during cross-examination Kisan confessed to killing the young woman and chopping up her into six pieces with a knife in a secluded place near the Lathikata Police Station.

Following Kisan’s confession, the police launched an operation to recover the body parts. With the help of ODRAF team, the police recovered one female headless torso from the Balughata of Brahmani river. Some parts of a leg were also recovered from the Hanuman Batika-Tarakera road.

The police with the help of ODRAF team recovered the head from Gadiatola Pokhari.

Police official sources said involvement of other persons in the ghastly murder is suspected and questioning of the accused is being carried out for further investigation.

One more person has been also arrested for playing the role of accomplice of Kisan.

The Police have seized the murder of weapon and the motocycle in which Kisan abducted the woman.

The Police official informed DNA test of the body parts will be carried out as part of the investigation.