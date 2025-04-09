Koraput: A tragic road accident claimed the life of a young man from Odisha, but his family’s noble decision to donate his organs has given new life to seven critically ill patients across the country.

Ashish Kumar Chhualasingh of Sunabeda's DP Camp area had been staying with his sister Sasmita and brother-in-law Amit Pradhan after losing both parents in recent years. A trained ITI fitter, Ashish was working as an apprentice at HAL. On the morning of April 1, around 7 AM, he met with a severe accident when his bike collided with a car near Sunabeda B Zone square.

He was first admitted to HAL Hospital in critical condition. As his condition worsened, he was shifted to Saheed Laxman Nayak Medical College in Koraput and later to a private hospital in Visakhapatnam. Despite the efforts of doctors, Ashish succumbed to his injuries late at night on April 5.

Following his death, hospital authorities suggested organ donation to his grieving family. With immense courage, his sister Sasmita and brother-in-law Amit agreed to donate his organs. As a result, Ashish’s heart, kidneys, liver, lungs, and pancreas were successfully sent to patients in Chennai, Bengaluru, Visakhapatnam, and other cities, offering a new chance at life to seven individuals.

Ashish’s final rites were performed at Swargadwar in Puri. His family's noble act has drawn praise from many quarters for turning personal tragedy into a life-saving gesture.

Ashish’s father had died in 2021 due to COVID-19, and his mother passed away in 2024.