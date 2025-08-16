Bhubaneswar: A tragic incident unfolded in Balipatna as a 40-year-old youth, who had set himself on fire following a dispute over family property, succumbed to his injuries at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar today.

The deceased has been identified as Jyoti Ranjan Mathia, son of retired police ASI Surendra Mathia of Balipatna. He was admitted to hospital with more than 95 per cent burn injuries after self-immolating on Independence Day.

According to reports, Jyoti Ranjan had been demanding his share in family property. However, Surendra, who remarried after the death of his first wife, allegedly transferred a recently purchased property to his second wife and her son, overlooking Jyoti Ranjan’s rights.

Frustrated over the decision, Jyoti Ranjan allegedly poured petrol on himself and set ablaze at his residence. Locals rushed him to a nearby hospital before he was shifted to Capital Hospital and later referred to AIIMS-Bhubaneswar as his condition deteriorated.

Meanwhile, Jyoti Ranjan’s wife Bijaylaxmi has filed a complaint with Balipatna police, accusing Surendra, his second wife, and their son of mentally and physically harassing her husband in the days leading up to the incident.

Acting on the complaint, police have detained Surendra and his son Prashant for questioning.