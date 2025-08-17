Soro (Balasore): In a shocking case of negligence, the body of a youth from Odisha’s Balasore district was allegedly altered during air transport from Bengaluru, leaving his family devastated.

The deceased has been identified as Rakesh Sa (21) of Mulising village under Soro Block. Rakesh, who was working at a private company in Bengaluru, died on August 10 after accidentally coming in contact with a live electric wire while on a rooftop. Though locals rushed him to a nearby hospital, doctors declared him dead.

Following a post-mortem, Bengaluru police handed over the body to his family, and it was sent by air to Odisha. However, on arrival, the family was shocked to discover that the body was not Rakesh’s, but that of another youth reportedly from West Bengal.

Disturbed by the mix-up, the family lodged a complaint with local police, seeking the return of Rakesh’s body for his last rites.

Police have initiated an investigation into the matter.