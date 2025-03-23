Bhubaneswar: The body of a 20-year-old youth was found in a holy tank at Odisha’s Puri town today.

The deceased has been identified as Govind Bindhani of Benapur under Basta police limits in Balasore.

Some locals spotted the body floating in Swetaganga tank at Puri in the morning and informed the incident to police.

Soon, police and Fire Brigade personnel rushed to the spot and recovered the body before sending it for postmortem.

Later, the cops revealed the identity of the deceased youth and launched a probe into the incident.

However, the police are yet to reveal the reason behind the youth’s death.

“A probe has been launched into the incident. We are waiting for the postmortem report to ascertain the reason behind the youth’s death,” said a police officer.