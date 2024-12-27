Bhubaneswar: The charred body of a youth was found below a haystack that reduced to ashes in Odisha’s Sundargarh district today.

The charred remains of a scooter were also found at the spot at Sargipali under Lephripada police limits in Sundargarh.

Someone had set the haystack on fire last night. The charred body of the youth along with the charred remains of the scooter was found from the ashes today morning, locals said.

A farmer, on his way to the farmland, spotted the charred body as well as the scooter and informed the incident to police.

Soon, the police reached the spot and sent the body to the Sundargarh District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) for postmortem before launching a probe into the incident.

However, the cops are yet to identify the deceased youth and find any clue to the incident.

It is being suspected that some miscreants might have killed the youth by setting him on fire along with the haystack.