Bhubaneswar: A YouTuber reportedly went missing after he was swept away while filming reels at Duduma waterfall in Odisha’s Koraput district today.

The missing YouTuber has been identified as Sagar Tudu (22) of Berhampur in Ganjam district.

Sagar along with his friend Abhijit Behera of Cuttack visited Koraput to record videos of various tourist places for his YouTube channel.

The incident took place while Sagar was recording reels at the waterfall by using a drone camera in the afternoon.

The authorities of Machakunda dam released water following heavy rainfall in Lamtaput area of Koraput. They released around 2,000 cusecs of water after alerting the people residing downstream of the dam.

Sagar got stranded on a rock due to the sudden rise in the flow at the waterfall. Some tourists as well as locals tried to rescue him but failed.

The YouTuber went missing after he was swept away due to the heavy water flow, reports said.

On being informed, officials of Machkunda police and Fire Brigade personnel rushed to the spot and launched an operation to rescue the YouTuber. However, they could not trace him till the last report came in.

It is worth mentioning here that an engineer went missing after he was swept away while enjoying a vacation with his family at the waterfall during the annual Raja festival in June this year.

The Fire Brigade personnel could not trace him despite launching a prompt rescue operation.