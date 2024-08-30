Malkangiri: Police arrested Zilla Parishad member and former BJD leader Sasmita Majhi in connection with a job fraud case.

Sasmita Majhi, the Zilla Parishad Member, Zone 3, Mathili, Malkangiri district, is accused of cheating unemployed youths on the pretext of giving them jobs. A few days back, she was expelled from the BJD.

Majhi along with her associate namely Ramesh Chandra Rout allegedly duped many people of lakhs of rupees promising them lucrative jobs.

While Mathili police had arrested Rout for job fraud a few days ago, Majhi was at large.

The former BJD leader was nabbed from Jagatsinghpur district on Thursday. A source said that she is being brought to Malkangiri following her arrest.

Majhi's associate cheated people in Malkangiri posing himself as VK Pandian's relative

According to reports, many youngsters in Malkangiri district have fallen prey to fraudsters Majhi and Rout in the recent past with promises of jobs. Introducing himself as the brother-in-law of VK Pandian, former IAS officer, and 5T Chairman, Rout used to dupe people in Malkangiri district.