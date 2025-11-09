New Delhi: Odisha has earned national recognition for its innovative approach to sustainable urban mobility. The Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT), Bhubaneswar, was presented with the ‘Special Mention Award in Urban Transport’ for its flagship initiatives ‘Ama Bus’ and ‘Ama E-Ride’ under the category ‘Running Trophy for the State/UT which has Implemented Best Urban Transport Projects.’

The award was presented by the Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs during the valedictory session of the Urban Mobility India (UMI) Conference 2025 held today in Gurugram. It was received by Usha Padhee, Principal Secretary, Housing and Urban Development Department, along with senior officials from the Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT).

This national honour reaffirms Odisha’s leadership in people-centric and green mobility solutions, reflecting the State’s commitment to building modern, inclusive, and sustainable cities through integrated and environment-friendly transport systems.