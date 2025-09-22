Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s skating sensation Anahita Mishra has brought glory to India by clinching the gold medal at the Faro Inline Freestyle World Cup in Portugal.

With this feat, she became the first Asian ever to secure gold in the European-dominated championship.

The young prodigy from Cuttack outclassed World No. 4 in Speed Slalom to bag the top spot, along with a trophy and a cash award, at the prestigious event held on Sunday.

This marks Anahita’s third international gold medal in 2025. Earlier this year, she had struck gold at Kętrzyn in Poland and Rennes in France, cementing her position as one of the brightest stars in the sport.

Roller skating in India has been witnessing a golden run, with speed skaters, artistic skaters, and inline freestyle skaters making their mark in international arenas over the past few weeks.