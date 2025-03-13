Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi is set to launch the 'Antyodaya Gruha Yojana' on March 30, aiming to provide housing for the needy. The scheme will be officially inaugurated in the Kalahandi district.

Rabi Naik, Minister for Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Department, announced the Government plans to include around 50,000 beneficiaries across the State during the initial phase. The scheme targets differently-abled individuals, widows, people suffering from critical ailments, and those affected by natural calamities or fire incidents. Additionally, families of martyrs and Padma awardees will be eligible for housing benefits under the scheme.

To apply for the scheme, individuals must register online through their local panchayat office, facilitated by the Block Development Officer (BDO). Applicants can also contact the helpline number 06746817777 for assistance.

In the State Budget 2025-26, Chief Minister Majhi allocated ₹2,603 crore for the 'Antyodaya Gruha Yojana', including provisions for interest subvention.

The Panchayati Raj Minister further stated that around 19.5 lakh individuals have registered so far in the survey for the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. Naik added that more people are expected to be included in the Awas Yojana as the survey will continue until March 31.