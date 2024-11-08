Bhubaneswar: Archana Patnaik, a native of Odisha, has been appointed as the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Tamil Nadu.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) today issued a notification in this regard.

Patnaik, a 2002-batch Tamil Nadu cadre IAS officer, has replaced Satyabrata Sahoo, who is also a native of Odisha.

Prior to her appointment as the CEO of Tamil Nadu, Patnaik was serving as the MSME Secretary of the southern state.

It is worth mentioning here that Patnaik had also served as the Collector of Coimbatore. She is the first woman to be appointed to the post in the district since 1945.