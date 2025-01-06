Bhubaneswar: With an aim to celebrate Odisha’s rich artistic and cultural traditions, the State Government will organise the Rajarani Music Festival, the Mukteswar Odissi Dance Festival and the International Odissi Dance Festival in Bhubaneswar January 7 for five days.

Organised by the Odia Language, Literature and Culture Department, the events will coincide with the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention 2025 in the city.

While the International Odissi Dance Festival will take place at Rabindra Mandap, the Rajarani Music Festival will be held on the premises of the Rajarani Temple and the Mukteswar Odissi Dance Festival will be organised on the Mukteswar Temple premises.

This year’s International Odissi Dance Festival will feature renowned Odissi dancers and gurus, including Kumkum Mohanty, Ileana Citaristi, Durga Charan Ranbir, Jhelum Paranjape and Soren Lewen. A photo exhibition highlighting the history and significance of the International Odissi Dance Festival will also be part of the celebrations.

The Mukteswar Odissi Dance Festival will include solo, duet and group performances by eminent Odissi dancers, while the Rajarani Music Festival will feature Hindustani, Carnatic and Odissi music recitals.

“The Classical dance and music are integral to our cultural identity and heritage. The Rajarani Music Festival, Mukteswar Odissi Dance Festival and International Odissi Dance Festival are being organised to showcase our rich cultural legacy. These festivals will coincide with the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas celebrations in the city, providing an opportunity for guests from across the country and abroad to experience the grandeur of our classical art forms,” said Culture Minister Suryabanshi Suraj.

He further emphasised that such events play a vital role in promoting Odisha’s cultural and artistic traditions on an international level.